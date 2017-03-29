Softball Conference play finally begins for Penn softball in home doubleheader Quakers welcome Dartmouth, Harvard to Penn Park







Entering Ivy League play on a major hitting streak, sophomore infielder Sarah Cwiertnia hopes to keep it rolling in a four-game set to open conference play. Photo: Ananya Chandra / The Daily Pennsylvanian

The stakes are becoming higher, and Penn softball will look to use its momentum in the first weekend of Ivy League play.

The Quakers (9-8. 0-0 Ivy) begin conference play this weekend, with matchups against Harvard (8-9, 0-0) and Dartmouth (1-18-1, 0-0). The Quakers host the Crimson in a doubleheader Friday and the Big Green in a doubleheader Saturday.

Penn was scheduled to play Lehigh this past Tuesday, but the game was cancelled because of inclement weather. The Quakers will look to use the extra rest to their advantage this weekend. Momentum is high for Penn, with victories in both games against Rider last Sunday.

Penn is the only Ivy League team currently above a .500 record heading into Ancient Eight competition. The Quakers are optimistic to return to the Ivy League Championship Series, which they missed last year for the first time in five seasons.

This year, Penn’s pitching has led the way to its strong start. Senior pitcher Alexis Sargent, named Ivy League Player of the Week, has started the season strong, with a league-high five wins and sixty strikeouts, including back-to-back ten strikeout performances against Iona and Rider last week. Sargent and fellow senior Courtney Cuzick each have sub-2.50 ERAs, too.

Around the diamond, senior outfielder Leah Allen has earned a league-best twelve runs scored and nine stolen bases leading off, while sophomore infielder Sarah Cwiertnia has heated up recently with a .436 batting average, five runs, eight RBI and a home run in the last seven games. She now leads the Ivy League with eighteen RBI.

Harvard, the defending Ivy League finalist, has been up and down so far this season in non-conference play. The Crimson have lost seven of their previous eight games, after winning five games in a row. Like the Quakers, the Crimson had their last scheduled game postponed against Holy Cross. They have had ample time to rest, as their last game took place on March 18th in a 5-4 loss to Connecticut.

Dartmouth has been inconsistent and played poorly so far this season, despite having won two of the past three Ivy League titles. The Big Green earned their first win of the season this past Saturday visiting the University of California Riverside, but then fell to UCLA on Sunday.

The Quakers are anxious to get off to the right start in conference play this weekend.