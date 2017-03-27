No Wharton professor appears on Best 40 under 40 Business School Professors list for the first time ever







Photo: File Photo / The Daily Pennsylvanian

For the first time since its inception, the annual Best 40 under 40 Business School Professors list does not include any Wharton professors.

Created by business education network Poets&Quants, the list has included at least two Wharton professors in every previous edition.

The list was created in 2011 to showcase talented professors who were able to inspire new and innovative ideas in their students, according to Poets&Quants. The group gathered nominations for the list from business school officials, students and alumni — although it is also possible to self-nominate.

The final list is chosen by Poets&Quants writers and editors based on nominations and recommendations.

To be eligible a nominee must be under 40, be a business professor teaching in an MBA, EMBA or Executive Education program and have notable contributions, impact and milestones at a young age. This year, Poets&Quants received 431 nominations — quadruple the number received last year.

In total, 9 Wharton professors have been included on the lists since 2011.