First-year Harvard Law student dies







First-year Harvard Law School student Will Zhang died Thursday, according to the Harvard Crimson. He was 23.

Zhang was a 2016 graduate of the University of Toronto and part of the Asian Pacific American Law Students Association at the Law School, The Crimson reported.

The cause of Zhang's death is currently unknown. The Boston Globe reported that Zhang's body was found in his dormitory.

Zhang's death was "not considered suspicious,” according to a spokesperson for the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

Law School Dean Martha L. Minow wrote in an email to the student body that, “This is a time for each of us to cherish our community and to offer caring and consolation.” The Crimson reported that her email also included resources for students struggling with grief.

According to the Crimson, Harvard Law School is currently "looking for ways to commemorate Zhang."

Penn has grappled with a student death as recently as last month. In late February, College sophomore Aran Rana's death was ruled a suicide. He was the twelfth Penn student since February 2013 die by suicide.