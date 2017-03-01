Administration College student dies at home in Hong Kong







Aran Rana, a member of the Class of 2019 in the College of Arts and Sciences who was on a leave of absence from Penn, died on Monday at his home in Hong Kong.

Vice Provost for University Life Valarie Swain-Cade McCoullum announced his death in an email to all undergraduates on Wednesday afternoon.

Aran's "friendliness, his kindness, and his vivaciousness is what stands out … that's really what touched most people," Aran's parent, Aditya Rana, said in a statement included in the email.

Rana lived in Riepe College House as a freshman.

"Every loss of a member of the Penn community is a loss to our entire community, and I urge you to comfort each other as you process this difficult news," Cade said. "Talk, listen, and be there for your roommates and classmates. Check in with friends and family."

This is a developing story and was last updated on Wednesday, March 1 at 2:55 p.m. Check back for updates.