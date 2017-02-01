Crime BREAKING: A batch of cookies set off a fire alarm in Riepe, prompting evacuation







Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

A batch of cookies set off a kitchen fire alarm set off in Mask and Wig building of Riepe College House, prompting an immediate evacuation of all Riepe residents around 9:56 pm on Sunday night during the Super Bowl football game.

Riepe College House Dean Marilynne Diggs-Thompson said someone left cookies in the kitchen for too long, and leftover grease in the oven caused the smoke, which set off the fire alarm.

College freshman Elyse Kochman said she saw the entire hallway outside of the kitchen filled up with smoke when someone ran out with a tray of cookies shouting profanities.

Kochman said many students didn't evacuate the building, thinking the alarm was a fire drill.

Students who did evacuate from the Mask and Wig hall were ushered out of the building, and after standing outside of the Lower Quad Gate for several minutes were told to go inside of Williams Hall across the street to escape the 38 degree temperature. Inside Williams Hall students continued to watch the Super Bowl.

Several students followed the protocol from past fire drills and congregated in the center of the Quad. Those students ultimately went into McClelland Hall and continued to watch the game from there.

Students returning to the Quad, many shivering in short sleeves and shorts, were not required by security guards to swipe their Penn IDs upon entering.

The Division of Public Safety was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated. This story was last updated on Monday, Feb. 6 at 1:40 a.m.