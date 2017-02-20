Philadelphia Politics On President's Day weekend, Philadelphia residents join nationwide anti-Trump protests







Over President’s Day weekend, protesters took to the streets of Philadelphia to rally against President Donald Trump and his month-old administration’s policies and actions.

Marching on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sunday, hundreds of people gathered to condemn the Trump Administration’s policies on climate change. On the unusually warm February day, the protesters congregated in support of the Paris Climate Agreement, an accord focused on combating the negative effects of global warming.

Other marches in Philadelphia took place on Monday. Roughly 100 people gathered at Thomas Paine Plaza, and, after a series of speeches, marched through the city toward Independence Mall.

The gathering at Thomas Paine Plaza, dubbed the “Counter the Executive Orders” rally, featured speakers such as Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood and Penn professor Nicholas Pevzner.

The protests in Philadelphia were relatively small compared to much larger marches that took place throughout the country in other major cities such as New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Monday's protests were the latest in a series of nationwide demonstrations against Trump that have taken place since his inauguration on Jan. 20.