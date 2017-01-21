Politics Penn students are among protesters marching on Washington to resist Trump







WASHINGTON — The day after 1968 Wharton graduate Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, half a million protesters, including representatives from many student groups from Penn, descended on Washington, D.C. to attend the Women's March on Washington.

The Washington Post reported that the number of people using the metro to get into the city to march was higher than it was for the inauguration yesterday.

By 1:30 p.m., the streets of Washington were thronged with protesters bearing signs supporting not only women's rights, but also other movements ranging from Black Lives Matter to environmentalism and animal rights. Other signs condemned Trump specifically with messages like "Women are the Wall and Trump will pay," and "My rights aren't up for grabs".

Trump's conservative platform and cabinet picks have sparked concern among progressives, and a video revealing his boasts about sexually assaulting women have enraged people across the political spectrum.

Penn students, who have decried perhaps their most famous alumnus throughout his unprecedented rise to power, have flocked to the march in large numbers. Penn Democrats organized a large group of protesters, and Penn Hillel and the Muslim Student Association organized an interfaith bus to D.C. Feminist art collective We are Watching, which advocates against rape culture, also attended the march.

This is not the first time Penn students have participated in protests against Trump. Immediately following his victory, students held a solidarity march through campus. And after freshman students of color were targeted with racist GroupMe messages that referenced Trump, students, faculty and staff organized multiple walkouts and protests.