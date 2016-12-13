Politics Penn students and alumni protest Trump at GOP retreat







Photo: Carson Kahoe / The Daily Pennsylvanian

On Thursday morning, thousands of protestors marched from Love Park in Center City to the Loews Hotel to protest 1968 Wharton graduate and President Donald Trump's policies on the day of his arrival in Philadelphia for the GOP retreat.

The retreat, which is held at the Loews Hotel at 1200 Market Street, is for congressional Republicans to discuss which policy issues Trump will focus on during his term in office. However, the crowd of protestors prevented Trump’s motorcade from arriving at the hotel on time.

Many of those who marched from Love Park to the Loews Hotel also attended the Philadelphia Women’s March that took place on the Ben Franklin Bridge on Jan 21.

Similarly to the Women's March, this protest began as a Facebook event which ended attracting thousands of people. The event was entitled "Resistance in Philly: Fighting for our Lives."

The 1968 Wharton graduate opened his speech by saying it's "great to be in Philadelphia, I went to school in Philadelphia," reported the Philadelphia Inquirer. Trump went on to claim that the murder rate in Philadelphia has been "terribly increasing". However, the Inquirer reported that several indicators of homicide rates have actually been decreasing.

“Our country is at an existential moment right now. We are at a complete crossroads,” said Rosalind Holtzman, a teacher and former nurse in Philadelphia and a 1981 College and Nursing graduate. Holtzman has been heavily involved in the city's health care system, and noted that Trump’s likely repeal of Obamacare is what frightens her the most.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The people, united, will never be defeated <a href="https://t.co/FTII8r5DMn">https://t.co/FTII8r5DMn</a></p>— Tess Kerins (@TessKerins) <a href="https://twitter.com/TessKerins/status/824673869202071552">January 26, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Many protestors held signs denouncing the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Bob Deleon, who carried a poster that read 'Obamacare saved my father', said that the affordability of health insurance under Obamacare helped his father get the care he needed when he had a heart attack in 2015.

“The [Democrats] passing Obamacare kept him alive,” said Deleon. “That’s why I will keep on fighting against anyone who wants to take [Obamacare] away.”

The size of the crowd led police to close off the streets near John F. Kennedy Plaza. At around 1:20 p.m., the mass of protestors came to a halt in front of the hotel where Trump and his Republican colleagues were supposed to meet.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/PressSec">@PressSec</a> I think more people are here to protest your boss in Philly than went to his inauguration <a href="https://t.co/JmPL89PAL8">pic.twitter.com/JmPL89PAL8</a></p>— Max Levy (@maxwellkayton) <a href="https://twitter.com/maxwellkayton/status/824678041020403712">January 26, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

A number of Penn students chose to attend the event. College juniors Rebecca Composto and Kevin Galvez came to the event to support the continued efforts to protest the Trump administration.

“It is important to keep up the momentum that we have built over the past week,” Composto said. “We have to keep going to events like these to build morale.”

Galvez noted that his primary motivation for coming to the “Resistance in Philly” protest was so that he could continue to speak on behalf of issues like climate change.

“We need a government that cares about the issues that matter to the majority of people,” Galvez said. “So it is important to keep speaking up about the issues that [we] care about at protests like these.”