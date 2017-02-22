Tech Drones must be within a weight limit and can only be flown at certain times on campus, according to new University guidelines







Drones have become increasingly popular in the last year, and are even making their mark at Penn as groups like Penn Drones and Penn Aerial Robotics emerge. Photo: Courtesy Of Don Mccullough/flickr / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Penn recently released a set of guidelines for the use of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), informally known as drones, on or above Penn’s campus, the Morris Arboretum, the New Bolton Center and Pennovation Works, according to the Almanac.

Penn created these guidelines to "ensure the safety and protect the privacy of all members of the University community and promote compliance with all applicable federal and state laws," according to the Almanac. In accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration’s rules, Penn will allow the operation of a UAS for licensed educational and recreational activities or research.

Among the rules listed by the Almanac, a UAS must fly below 200 feet at a speed of less than 100 mph. The guidelines also specify that there are no UAS flights allowed at large gatherings or sporting events. They are also not to interfere with the operations of manned aircrafts, such as the medical helicopters of the Penn Hospitals.

Every UAS on Penn's campus must be under 55 pounds, and if between 0.55 and 55 pounds, must be registered with the FAA.

If anyone is caught in violation of these policies, they are subject to disciplinary action and/or prosecution, according to the Penn Alamanac. The UAS operator is financially responsible for any damages caused by a UAS flight, unless it was for authorized research or educational purposes.

There are rising domestic and international concerns about how drones might affect the safety and privacy of citizens. For example, a Colorado town considered creating a “drone-hunting ordinance” before rejecting the idea, and the French military is training eagles to destroy drones because of terrorism concerns.