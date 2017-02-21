Administration Politics Penn administrator, Obamacare architect to join Fox News







Photo: Maanvi Singh / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Fox News has added Ezekiel Emanuel as one of its contributors.

Effective immediately, Emanuel will begin offering healthcare and policy analysis for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Emanuel, who joined Penn in August 2011, is the vice provost for Global initiatives, in addition to holding other University positions, and is also an editorial contributor to The New York Times.

Most notably, Emanuel was one of the masterminds of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, under President Barack Obama’s administration. Specifically, he served as a special advisor on health policy to the director of the Office of Management and Budget in the White House.

Emanuel has accepted the offer as Republicans in Congress are trying to seek a way to repeal and replace Obamacare. In a previous interview with Salon, Emanuel said that Obamacare “made enormous advances toward solving the problem of how best to provide health care in this nation.” He also mentioned that the Act “moved us forward a great deal as a society.”

In a previous interview with Fox Business Network, Emanuel said that President Donald Trump has yet to present a clearly defined alternative to Obamacare.

“It’s unclear again to me what Donald Trump’s alternative is. He hasn’t ever laid out an alternative in enough detail to really evaluate it,” he told FBN.

Prior to joining Penn, Emanuel held a myriad of positions, including the founding Chair of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health, associate professor at Harvard Medical School and visiting professor at several universities and medical schools, including Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, and New York University.

Emanuel was not available for immediate comment.