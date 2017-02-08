Crime Crime on campus this week included a theft at Phi Psi and punches at SHS







Public Urination:

Feb. 2: At 2:28 a.m. at the 200 block of S. 40th Street, a 34-year-old unaffiliated man was observed urinating at the front window of a shop. The suspect was arrested and issued a citation.

Other Offense:

Jan. 31: At 10:25 p.m. on the 200 block of S. 40th Street a suspect was stopped for investigation by police upon receiving complaint of panhandling and was found to have an outstanding warrant. The suspect, a 50-year-old unaffiliated male, was arrested.

Jan 31: At 5:25 p.m. at Starbucks on 39th and Walnut an unaffiliated complainant repeatedly asked a 56-year-old unaffiliated male to leave the property as the male was aggressively panhandling. The suspect was arrested.

DUI:

Feb. 1: At 1:05 a.m. at the 3800 block of Chestnut Street a 24-year-old male suspect was stopped after causing a disturbance during a police investigation. The suspect told police he was under the influence of illegal narcotics, and the suspect was arrested.

Narcotic:

Feb. 1: At 1:29 p.m. at 40th and Market Streets, three unaffiliated male suspects, ages 24, 26, and 27 were stopped for investigation of narcotics sales. The three offenders were arrested, cited, and released for having small amounts of marijuana.

Fraud:

Jan. 31: At 1:30 p.m. at the Last Word Bookstore on 220 S. 40th Street, the suspect used a counterfeit bill to make a purchase.

Burglary:

Jan. 31: At 4:30 p.m. on 4035 Chestnut Street, a suspect was observed removing packages from the lobby of the building.

Jan 27: At 9:15 p.m. at Phi Kappa Psi on 3934 Spruce Street, three affiliated male complainants reported personal property missing from their residence during an event at the property.

Jan. 27: At 6:59 p.m. at the 4100 block of Spruce Street, an unaffiliated female complainant reported a 32-year-old unaffiliated male suspect entered her apartment. Police responded, and the suspect was arrested.

Assault:

Jan. 31: At 7:40 p.m. on 3535 Market Street, an affiliated female complainant reported an unknown male suspect pushed and punched her in the chest while in the elevator in the building which houses Student Health Service and other Penn offices. The complainant reported that the suspect said she was laughing at him.

Jan. 31: At 10:20 p.m. at the 3400 block of Market Street, an unaffiliated female complainant reported that while standing on the corner she was approached by an unknown suspect who punched her several times in the back.

Jan. 27: At 6:24 p.m. at the Last Word Bookstore on 220 S. 40th Street an unaffiliated male complainant reported an unknown suspect threw an unknown object at him, hitting him in the head.

Theft:

Other: 0

Building: 7

Retail: 1 (including 1 that resulted in the arrests of an unaffiliated man)

Bike: 0

Vehicle: 1