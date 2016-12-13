Crime Crime Log: Jan. 15 to Jan. 22







Photo: Idil Demirdag / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Burglary:

Jan. 19: At the Kappa Alpha Society on 124 S. 39th Street at at 3:36 a.m., a complainant reported that an unknown person entered the residence, and then fled the building after contact with the complainant. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was taken from the premises.

DUI:

Jan. 16: On the 100 block of S. 40th Street at 1:54 a.m. a 27-year-old unaffiliated male observed a vehicle driving down the wrong side of the highway.

Fraud:

Jan. 18: At the Natural Shoe on 226 S. 40th Street at 1:00 p.m. complainant reported his credit card was used by an unknown suspect without his consent.

Harassment:

Jan. 16, Jan. 18, Jan. 19: A series of harassment calls were made to nurses at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania at 3400 Spruce Street and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on 51 N. 39th Street. The offender made offensive and sexually explicit statements to the person answering the phone in all incidences.

Other Assault:

Confidential

Sex Offense:

Jan. 16: On 3900 Walnut Street at 4:28 p.m. a complainant reported an unknown juvenile attempted to grab her breast. The juvenile was apprehended and positively identified. The complainant did not wish to pursue a criminal complaint.

Theft:

Other: 1

Building: 2

Retail: 2 (including 2 that resulted in the arrests of two unaffiliated men)

Bike: 1