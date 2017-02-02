For some Penn students, extreme vetting to get into the U.S. is not a new phenomenon

When leaving the U.S. to go to Turkey during spring break in 2015, Osama Ahmed, a 2016 College and Wharton graduate, was approached by two men in muscle t-shirts. They demanded that he follow them, and they opened their jackets to reveal guns and police badges. 

Amy Gutmann signs letter with 47 other university presidents criticizing Trump immigration ban

The letter is direct: "We write as presidents of leading American colleges and universities to urge you to rectify or rescind the recent executive order closing our country’s borders to immigrants and others from seven majority-Muslim countries and to refugees from throughout the world," it reads.

Editorial | Don't let the message of the marches fade away

We commend the participants of these marches, but we implore students to use these protests as an opportunity to revisit issues on our own campus, to channel this level of intensity and energy into tangible fixes within our own community.

Today at noon, Penn students, faculty, and staff gathered around the LOVE statue near College Green in solidarity with those affected by Trump's immigration ban. They held white flowers and listened to various speakers who shared messages of support.

