At March for Humanity, Philadelphia citizens protest Trump's immigration ban

Despite the cold, close to 2,000 people, including Penn students, gathered in City Center on Saturday to march against President Trump’s recent executive orders. 

2 hours ago
Amy Gutmann signs letter with 47 other university presidents criticizing Trump immigration ban

The letter is direct: "We write as presidents of leading American colleges and universities to urge you to rectify or rescind the recent executive order closing our country’s borders to immigrants and others from seven majority-Muslim countries and to refugees from throughout the world," it reads.

02/02/17 7:41pm
Editorial | Don't let the message of the marches fade away

We commend the participants of these marches, but we implore students to use these protests as an opportunity to revisit issues on our own campus, to channel this level of intensity and energy into tangible fixes within our own community.

02/02/17 7:00pm

