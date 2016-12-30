2011 College graduate Martina Westcott was charged with murder after fatally shooting Terrell Bruce on Tuesday. Westcott shot Bruce while while he was driving down Walnut Lane in Germantown as she sat in the passenger seat.
News
Sports
Photo & Video
Penn men's basketball huffed, and they puffed, but they couldn't knock down George Mason on Saturday afternoon in their 79-60 loss. The Quakers (3-5) found themselves just two points down with eight minutes left in the game, but a 13-0 run by the Patriots (8-3) over the next six minutes doomed the home team that simply ran out of gas in the end. Three players scored over ten points for Penn, but no one shined brightly enough to take the game by the scruff of its neck. In the end, the Red and Blue's quality was revealed as George Mason ran out as winners. // William Snow | Senior Sports Editor-Elect