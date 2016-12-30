Photo & Video

Penn men's basketball huffed, and they puffed, but they couldn't knock down George Mason on Saturday afternoon in their 79-60 loss. The Quakers (3-5) found themselves just two points down with eight minutes left in the game, but a 13-0 run by the Patriots (8-3) over the next six minutes doomed the home team that simply ran out of gas in the end. Three players scored over ten points for Penn, but no one shined brightly enough to take the game by the scruff of its neck. In the end, the Red and Blue's quality was revealed as George Mason ran out as winners. // William Snow | Senior Sports Editor-Elect