Photo & Video

The Philadelphia Auto Show returned to the Pennsylvania Convention Center from January 28 to February 5. Over 250,000 guests are expected to visit the 700,000-square foot display floor. A variety of 2017 cars and 2018 preproduction models are currently on display, including the Acura NSX, the fully-electric Chevy Bolt EV, the Nissan GTR, and the BMW i8. The show also features one of the largest displays of exotic vehicles in the nation, including cars from the following manufacturers: Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Bentley, Rolls Royce, McLaren, Aston Martin, and Karma. One of the main attractions of the show will be its interactive aspects, which include Camp Jeep, where professional drivers allow riders to experience a Jeep's on- and off-road capabilities, and a Ride and Drive Zone that offers test drives from BMW, Nissan, Kia, Mazda and Toyota. The Auto Show is open until 10PM most nights and admission costs $14.