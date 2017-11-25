Trump's decision to end Temporary Protective Status program sparks new immigration concerns at Penn







Since the beginning of the Trump administration, students and faculty at Penn have kept a close watch on shifts in U.S. immigration policy. Now, another recent change has sparked worry on campus.

Throughout November, the Trump administration has announced the ending of the Temporary Protective Status program for various countries, which has allowed thousands of immigrants to live and work in the U.S. for decades.

The status provided by TPS was never intended to lead to citizenship, but to allow migrants from several designated countries — such as Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Haiti — to flee natural disasters or internal conflicts.

Because each of these countries entered this program in different years, they have been given different end dates for their statuses. On Nov. 21, some 59,000 migrants from Haiti were told that they had been given 18 months to leave the country, prompting widespread panic within that community. On Nov. 6, close to 5,000 migrants from Nicaragua were told they have to leave the country in 14 months, though a similar deadline has yet to be set for those from Honduras.

I travelled to #Haiti after the earthquake in 2010 and after hurricane Matthew in 2016. So I can personally attest that #Haiti is not prepared to take back nearly 60,000 #TPS recipients under these difficult and harsh conditions. — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) November 21, 2017

One College junior, who has multiple relatives from El Salvador that are protected by TPS and wants to remain anonymous, said in the wake of this policy shift, he has had to struggle silently as a student but also as a provider for his family.

“I have to personally reach out to them to help them with their cases,” he said. “I kind of educate them with what’s going on. Sometimes it’s hard to tell people there’s nothing they can do about their status, even if they’ve done everything right. Even if they have a job, or have kids.”

The College junior talked about having to work 40 hours a week and having to translate various documents for his parents, all while juggling the demands of being a Penn student.

“It’s hard to reach out to anyone,” he said. “You’re kind of trained to do everything yourself. When these issues come up at home, people at Penn aren’t familiar with them, so they can’t help you maneuver them. Even if they want to, they’re so complicated and personal.”

Professor Michael Jones-Correa, who serves as director of the Center for the Study of Ethnicity, Race and Immigration, said as a policy, TPS is interesting because people who have benefited from have been living in the U.S. for decades and at this point often consider themselves American.

Jones-Correa said the Trump administration has been signaling radical changes in immigration.

He said the administration is looking at the formation of a point system, similar to the one used in Canada, which focuses on education and skill sets rather than the importance of family ties, “which has been the bedrock of the American immigration system since the 1950s.”

“These are all pretty dramatic changes in U.S. immigration policy,” Jones-Correa said. “Generally very different from the immigration policies followed by either Republican or Democratic administrations since 1965.”

Penn has been consistent in showing their support for students affected by these changes, Jones-Correa said, but faculty and administrators have also had to “act within the bounds of the law.” He added that professors have been holding teach-ins and legal workshops for students directly affected by changes in immigration policy, with one of the next major University-wide events taking place next March.

College sophomore and media liaison for Penn for Immigrant Rights Erik Vargas said he has noticed that there has not been much conversation on campus surrounding TPS as compared to the repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. He added that this is likely because there is a smaller population of students with family from the designated countries.

However, Vargas also said that Penn has provided resources for community members affected by a range of immigration-related changes, from the repeal of DACA and TPS, to the institution of various travel bans.

“There’s been support from CAPS, Vargas said. “We’ve been working closely with them. In the beginning of the year, if you wanted to schedule a CAPS appointment it was like a two-week wait. So if you’re directly affected by this, it is priority. If you make an appointment, you get it the next day. That’s been good institutional help.”