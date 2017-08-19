Crime Penn employee robbed at 39th and Pine late Saturday night The incident prompted the eighth safety alert this summer







Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

A Penn employee was robbed late Saturday night at 3900 Pine Street, the Division of Public Safety said.

The employee reported being approached by two suspects who took her purse and ran away, according to a statement from DPS. The two suspects did not use a weapon and the Penn employee did not sustain any injuries.

Penn police are still in pursuit of the two suspects who were last seen heading westbound on Pine Street. They were both approximately 18-20 years of age and were dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

DPS sent out a UPennAlert at 7:12 p.m., notifying students of the attack. An all-clear message was sent at 7:33 p.m.

This marks the eighth safety alert that public safety officials have sent out this summer. Two weeks ago, a woman was robbed at gunpoint on 42nd Street near Pine.