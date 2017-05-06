Mad Mex has been shut down due to health violations







Photo: Colin Henderson / The Daily Pennsylvanian

University City's Mad Mex is in trouble with the Department of Public Health.

The restaurant on 34th and Walnut Street was shut down for health code violations on Thursday. According to a notice posted by the city's Department of Public Health, Mad Mex was told to cease operations at 1:30 p.m. May 4. The store also posted Friday that they are temporarily closed "due to equipment failure" on their Facebook page.

The notice says that the store failed to comply with Title 6 Chapter 6-300 of the health code, which broadly refers to the “Food” section of the official Philadelphia Code.

Mad Mex did not respond to request for comment.

Mad Mex joins a long list of stores in University City that have been closed due to health violations. Chipotle briefly closed down earlier this year, while Capogiro, Bobby's Burger Palace and Harvest were also ordered to cease operations last year by the Department of Public Health.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health was not immediately available for comment.