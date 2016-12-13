Crime Chipotle ordered to close due to 'missing business certificate'







Photo: Haley Suh / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Chipotle is once again having trouble with the Department of Health.

Earlier today, the Chipotle at 39th and Walnut Streets was shut down for health code violations. According to a notice posted by the Department of Health, the store was ordered to cease operations at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A Chipotle employee at the store's entrance told people at the door that the store was closed due to a "missing business certificate." He also added that the store is currently in the process of obtaining the required certificate.

The notice says that the store failed to comply with Title 6 Chapter 6-300 of the health code, which broadly refers to the 'Food' section of the Official Philadelphia Code.

When a Daily Pennsylvanian reporter called the store earlier today, an employee on the line hung up when asked about the violation.

The same store was previously closed for health violations after the fast-food chain was linked to an E. Coli outbreak in nine different states at the end of 2015. At least fifty people became sick during the outbreak.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health was not immediately available for comment.