BREAKING: Wendell Pritchett selected as Penn's next Provost







Wendell Pritchett

Wendell Pritchett, a professor at Penn Law School with a career of scholarship in urban policy and race relations, will be Penn's next Provost, President Amy Gutmann announced Wednesday afternoon.

Pritchett is currently the Presidential Professor of Law and Education at Penn Law.

The current Provost, Vincent Price, announced in December he would leave his post in the summer to become President of Duke University.

"I have every confidence that Wendell will be an exceptional partner and inspiring presence for me and the entire Penn community," Gutmann wrote in the announcement.

This is a developing story and was last updated on Wednesday, April 26 at 2:17 p.m. Check back for updates.