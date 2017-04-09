Track Even more school records go down for Penn track and field at Virginia Quad Meet Kimmel, Bygrave among historic standouts







Freshman thrower Maura Kimmel continued her impressive rookie season this weekend, once again breaking the school record for discus. Photo: Will Snow / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Those numbers just seem to keep falling.

On Saturday, Penn track and field continued a string of impressive and record-setting performances at the Virginia Quad Meet. The women's squad finished first overall, while the men came in second, falling only to the host school. The Quakers continued the trend of building up stronger performances as the season progresses, recording 15 top-10 marks in program history, including three new school records.

For the women, the storyline only begins at their first-place finish in the meet. The Red and Blue’s women’s squad was responsible for all three of the new Penn records recorded from the meet. Even more impressive, of the two individual records broken at the meet, both came from freshman.

In the discus event, Maura Kimmel reset the bar for herself, improving upon her previous record with a throw of 48.43 meters. Posting two top-10 marks was Kimmel’s fellow freshman, hurdler Breanne Bygrave. In addition to breaking the school record in the 100m hurdles, Bygrave added another top-five time in the 400m hurdles for good measure. The third school record came from the 4x100m relay, where the junior duo of Barbara Biney and Taylor McCorkle combined with sophomore Imani Solan and freshman Elena Brown-Soler to surpass their own school record for the third consecutive meet.

Supplementing Kimmel’s strong discus performance were equally impressive personal bests from other freshman field competitors. Katherine Schroeder’s 3.68m clearance on the pole vault notched another top-10 for the women. Meanwhile, Isis Trotman recorded a top-10 throw in the discuss, to add to her podium finishes in the shot put and hammer throw.

On the men’s side, the Quakers garnered a first-place finish in one event, a javelin victory garnered by senior thrower Sam Kaplan, en route to a second-place finish overall. The men’s team managed to record several strong podium finishes at the event, with a majority of the Quakers’ notable finishes coming from the field events.

Joseph Jordan received the only track second place finish with a runner-up performance in the 400m hurdles. Tim Schanastra finished second to Kaplan to record a notable one-two finish for the Quakers, while Sean Ryan and Sean Clarke scored second in the hammer throw and pole vault, respectively.

The Quakers will now head home to host the notorious Transatlantic meet, where Oxford and Cambridge will play visitors in an exciting international competition. And while all eyes will be on the track, watch out for the record books, because those numbers just seem to keep on falling.