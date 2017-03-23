Philadelphia Philadelphia ranks near bottom of happy cities list







Out of 150 of America’s largest cities, Philadelphia placed as the 139th happiest city, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.

The list was based on three key dimensions: emotional and physical wellbeing, income and employment, and community and environment. The analysts considered 30 relevant metrics, including suicide rates, poverty rates and divorce rates.

Of the top ten happiest cities, eight were from California, with Fremont claiming the top spot. Sioux Falls, SD was ranked fifth and Washington, D.C. was ranked tenth.

Pittsburg, the only other Pennsylvania city on the list, ranked as the 99th happiest city.

Other notable cities listed include Los Angeles, CA as the 36th happiest, Boston, MA as the 55th happiest, and New York, NY as 70th happiest.