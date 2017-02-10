Philadelphia police department amends tattoo policy following controversy over Nazi-inspired symbol







Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Five months after an on duty officer was photographed with what was believed to be a Nazi-inspired tattoo, the Philadelphia police department has decided to implement a new tattoo policy that will take effect March 1.

The photograph showed officer Ian Hans Lichterman with a tattoo of a spread-winged eagle and the word Fatherland in Gothic letters, an image resembling a symbol used by the Nazis.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the new law will prohibit any tattoos that are considered to be "offensive, extremist, indecent, racist or sexist while on duty."

The policy also bans any tattoos located on the head, face, neck or scalp, as well as what may be considered “more extreme types of body art.”

Police officers who already have any of the now forbidden body art will be required to cover up. Any officer that refuses to comply may be subject to a departmental Tattoo/Body Art Review Board.

According to John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5, the union will likely file a complaint over the policy with the state Labor Relations Board.