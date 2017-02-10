Philadelphia Amid an FBI investigation, Philadelphia DA will not seek third term







Friday morning, the Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams announced that he will not run for a third term, in the wake of an FBI investigation into $160,000 in gifts that Williams failed to report.

"I have made regrettable mistakes in my personal lief and personal financial life that cast an unnecessary shadow over my office," Williams said at a news conference.

The Philadelphia Board of Ethics also fined him last month for not disclosing five sources of income and 89 gifts on city financial statements. The gifts included sideline passes for Philadelphia Eagles games and a $6,500 Rolex watch from a girlfriend.

Williams has served as Philadelphia’s top law enforcement officer since 2009, when he became the city’s first African American district attorney.

At least four Democrats and one Republican have now announced that they will run for District Attorney.