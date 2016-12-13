Administration Newest Penn Integrates Knowledge professor is an expert in neuroscience







Jay Gottfried

Jay Gottfried, a neuroscientist who studies how the brain translates perception into smells, will join the University faculty as the 18th Penn Integrates Knowledge professor, according to an announcement by Penn President Amy Gutmann and Provost Vincent Price.

The PIK program, launched by Gutmann in 2005, recruits faculty with expertise across disciplines to teach at Penn. PIK professors must have appointments in at least two University schools.

Once he arrives at Penn on July 1, 2017, from his current post at Northwestern University, Gottfried will have joint faculty appointments in the Perelman School of Medicine and the Department of Psychology. His appointment at Penn marks a return of sorts to Philadelphia, where he previously held a neurology residency from 1998 to 2001, according to a statement released by the University.

“Jay Gottfried is a pioneer in research that is unlocking mysteries of our sense of smell," Gutmann said in the statement. "His pathbreaking work already has brought important new insights into the neuroscience of smell by taking a boldly interdisciplinary approach to understand the broad range of physical and psychological dimensions of the phenomenon."

Gottfried was not immediately available for comment on his appointment.