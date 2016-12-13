Administration Politics Amy Gutmann was there when Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom







Penn President Amy Gutmann attended a ceremony for outgoing Vice President Joe Biden where he was unexpectedly awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, according to a screenshot from the Washington Post livestream and confirmed by spokesperson for Amy Gutmann, Leah Popowich.

"Yes, I can confirm that she was there," Popowich said in an emailed statement to the Daily Pennsylvanian, referring to the ceremony.

Former president of Penn Democrats, Class Board 2017 Executive Vice President and College senior Max Levy posted a picture on Twitter of Amy Gutmann at the ceremony.

Update: the speech is running 45 minutes late but that let us see AMY GUTMANN IS IN THE AUDIENCE pic.twitter.com/yZPirpEa8O — Max Levy (@maxwellkayton) January 12, 2017

President Obama surprised outgoing Vice President Joe Biden by awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, with Distinction. During the administrations of President Obama's three predecessors, the designation has only been awarded to President Ronald Reagan, Pope John Paul II and General Colin Powell.

Biden recently confirmed that he would be "based out of Penn for foreign policy" after leaving office on a hot mic at the mock swearing-in ceremony for senators.