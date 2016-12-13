Politics High school students admitted as amici curiae in Harvard admissions lawsuit







In the court battle between proponents and opponents of affirmative action in Harvard University's college admissions, two high school students were just accepted as amici curiae, The Harvard Crimson reported.

Jason Fong, who has applied to Harvard, and a second student identified as M.A., who hopes to attend Harvard several years from now, believe they can provide insight to the lawsuit as Asian American and Pacific Islander students, according to The Harvard Crimson.

Students for Fair Admissions, which opposes affirmative action in college admissions, is contending in court that Harvard's admissions policies are disadvantageous for Asian-American applicants.

As amici curiae, or "friends of the court" who are not parties in the case, these students will be able to provide information and testimony for the court.

In addition to Fong and M.A., 13 other potential Harvard students, current students and alumni are serving as amici curiae in this case, per The Harvard Crimson.