A Harvard Law professor is suing Trump







A Harvard Law School professor is suing President and 1968 Wharton graduate Donald Trump, The Harvard Crimson reported on Wednesday.

The Crimson said professor Laurence Tribe has partnered with a group of lawyers that claim Trump is in violation of the Emoluments Clause of the United States Constitution due to his ownership of the Trump Organization. The clause prevents individuals holding offices of “Profit or Trust” from accepting “any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 23 in federal court and is one of many that have arisen since Trump's stunning victory in November. The New York Times reported that Trump has business ties in at least 20 countries through real estate, hotels and merchandise. Despite the controversy surrounding these relationships, Trump insists that he has transferred power over to his two sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

Earlier this month, seven Penn Law School professors signed a letter opposing Trump's pick for attorney general, Jeff Sessions. No Penn professor has yet to take legal action against the president.