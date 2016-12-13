Administration Politics Three days after his inauguration, Penn did not list Trump as a 'notable' alumnus involved in government







Photo: Ilana Wurman / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Three days after his inauguration, President Donald Trump was missing from Penn's list of “notable” alumni involved in government.

As of Jan. 23, he was omitted from the University Archives and Records Center's list of alumni heads of state or government. Trump's name was added on Jan. 24, after The Daily Pennsylvanian Opinion Board reached out to him about the issue.

In an email to The DP, Vice President for University Communications Stephen MacCarthy wrote, "With so many lists of distinguished Pennsylvanians to maintain, our web audience is often quicker to point out the need for an update than we are in making the update. I think that best describes the circumstances in this case."

Trump’s initial exclusion from this list of notable alumni involved in government is the latest in a series of interactions between the 1968 Wharton graduate and the University.

President Amy Gutmann was not one of over one hundred university presidentsfrom around the nation to sign a letter urging Trump to reject hateful attacks that were linked to his name. However, over 4,000 Wharton alumni signed an open letter repudiating Trump’s candidacy, noting that he does not represent Penn’s values.

Trump is the first U.S. president to have graduated from Penn, but he is not the first alumnus of the University to become the head of a nation. Penn alumni have gone on to become the president of countries such as Nigeria, Ghana and Panama.