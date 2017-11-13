Jack Soslow and Jay Cammon, Jr. rack up Ivy League Player of the Week awards for Penn football Soslow drilled three field goals, while Cammon had a monster game







Jack Soslow's kicking and Jay Cammon, Jr.'s great defense both netted Ivy League Player of the Week awards. Photo: Chase Sutton

With the way things played out during Penn football's 23-6 win over Harvard this past weekend, it's no surprise that some hardware is headed the Quakers' way. And it's even less surprising that Penn's two award winners did their work on defense and special teams.

Senior kicker Jack Soslow drilled three field goals, including a 40-yarder, and helped shut down the return game to earn Ivy League Special Teams Player of the Week. Soslow leads the Ancient Eight in field goals and is the 10th most accurate kicker in the FCS.

To win a game with only two touchdowns, you probably need some good kicking, which the Red and Blue got from Soslow. But you also need great defense, and the Quakers certainly were stellar on that side of the ball. Penn became the first team in 80 games to hold the Crimson to single-digits, and the first team since 1998 to keep Harvard out of the end zone.

No Red and Blue defender was more stellar than junior linebacker Jay Cammon , Jr. Cammon was all over the field, racking up seven tackles (four solo, two for a loss) and breaking up a pass while forcing two fumbles. For his phenomenal effort, Cammon earned Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week.

If the Quakers get more performances like the ones they got from Cammon and Soslow against Harvard in their game against Cornell, Penn should have a good chance to end its season with a fourth straight win.