Justin Watson finishes legendary career in style, earning one final DP Sports' Player of the Week Watson's 13 catches and 192 yards lift Quakers to victory in season-finale against Cornell







Who else could it be?

Playing in his final game for Penn football, senior wide receiver and captain Justin Watson did what he does best — dominate. Watson torched Cornell’s defense to lift the Quakers to a thrilling 29-22 victory and earned one last DP Sports' Player of the Week award in the process.

Watson finished the day with 13 catches, 192 yards, and one touchdown reception. Perhaps his biggest play of the game, however, was a 34-yard catch with just over two minutes left that gave the Red and Blue a first-and-goal from the three-yard line. The Quakers would score on the very next play, and Watson caught a crucial two-point conversion to give Penn the 29-22 lead.

Watson’s monster game increased his season totals to a mind-blowing 81 receptions, 1,083 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns. He also finishes his career at the top of several Penn record books, including in career receptions and in career receiving yards. Watson's clutch performance also earns him his third DP Sports’ Player of the Week award.

While Penn fans won’t ever get to see Watson compete wearing the Red and Blue again, this season might not have been his last on the gridiron. Despite playing in the FCS, Watson’s production has caught the attention of scouts across the NFL, and he figures to have a chance to be Penn's first NFL draft pick since 2002. Even if left un-drafted, the senior could seek to join the ranks of current Penn alums trying to make it in the big league, with last year's star quarterback Alek Torgersen one of several still fighting for a roster spot.

Only time will tell whether or not Watson gets a shot to play football professionally, but if Saturday’s win turns out to be the last competitive game Watson ever plays, it wasn’t a bad way to go out.