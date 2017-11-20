President Gutmann announces new wellness initiatives in response to 'Campus Conversation' Among other policies, CAPS will commit to hiring five new full-time staff members







Penn’s Counseling and Psychological Services will hire five new full-time staff members, Penn President Amy Gutmann announced Nov. 20 in an email to all undergraduate and graduate students. The move is in direct response to feedback received at the inaugural "Campus Conversation," held on Oct. 30. The increase in staff size is intended “to enable expansion of hours and a reduction in wait times.”

The email stated that Penn will also be implementing a new system to review administrative processes at CAPS.

Gutmann's school-wide statement comes amid a series of calls from the student body for Penn to improve policies and resources surrounding mental health on campus. To date, 14 students at Penn have died by suicide since 2013.

“The staff at CAPS do an extraordinary job in caring for our students. Yet it was clear from the Campus Conversation that, even with the investments we have made to date, greater access to CAPS services is among the highest priorities for our community,” Gutmann wrote in the email, which also was signed by Penn Provost Wendell Pritchett.

CAPS hired four new therapists and extended its hours at the start of this academic year, but frustrations over lack of available long-term resources have not subsided. The email did not indicate whether the new staff members would be trained clinicians or whether they would take on a more general administrative assistant role.

In addition to the proposed changes at CAPS, Gutmann’s email laid out a second administrative proposal launched in response to feedback received at the Campus Conversation. Penn will launch a “Campaign for Wellness,” which aims to implement new initiatives to increase the overall wellness of students on campus. The initiative will operate under the wider "Campaign for Community," which launched in 2015 to encourage discussion about issues that “may appear to be difficult or intractable."

The email indicated that the new campaign would implement expanded programming for college houses and the Division of Recreation, expand the "take your professor to lunch" program, and create of a website including wellness resources and activities.