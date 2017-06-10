Crime

Robbery with 'simulated weapon' at 40th and Walnut prompts UPennAlert

The area was declared 'all-clear' around 2:20 p.m.

By Dan Spinelli 4 hours ago
File Photo

Police responded to a robbery Saturday afternoon at 40th and Walnut streets, according to a UPennAlert around 1:50 p.m. 

The alleged perpetrator, described by the Division of Public Safety as a lightly-complected black man with curly hair in dark pants and a purple shirt, used a "simulated weapon" to rob someone unaffiliated with Penn. The victim was not injured, DPS said in a post to their website

He was last seen heading east on Walnut Street. DPS said in a follow-up alert around 2:20 p.m. that the area was all-clear, with police and security guards remaining in the surrounding vicinity. 

DPS was not immediately for acomment on Saturday afternoon. 

