Penne Restaurant is closing down to make way for a new establishment







The Inn at Penn has housed Penne Restauarant & Wine Bar for 15 years.

Penne Restaurant & Wine Bar, the Italian eatery known for its homemade pastas at the Inn at Penn, has closed after 15 years.

June 25 marked the last day of operations.

Penne was part of the the Inn at Penn hotel located at 3611 Walnut Street. The website for the restaurant has been taken down from the main Inn at Penn page.

"Within Penn's retail portfolio, the University is always looking at opportunities to bring new offerings in order to continually renew the dining and shopping mix," Barbara Lea-Kruger, a spokesperson for Penn Business Services, said in an email.

According to a Philly.com report, Penn plans to use the “slow season” to remodel the restaurant with a new name and concept.

"Penne successfully served Hilton guests as well as the community for over 15 years and there was general agreement that this was the right time to introduce a fresh concept," Lea-Kruger added.

On Yelp, Penne received two and a half star from 86 reviews.

Penne’s closure comes after the University announced that it would shut down six other campus eateries — Quiznos, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Mediterranean Café and Nom Nom Ramen — by the end of June.