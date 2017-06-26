BREAKING: Jason Calhoun hired as new men's golf coach Calhoun is replacing interim head coach Michael Blodgett







Under a new coach in Jason Calhoun, Penn men's golf will look to meet high expectations in the 2017-2018 season. // Photo by La Salle Athletics

The search for Penn men’s golf is over — again.

Just under five months after Bob Heintz resigned from his head coaching role to take an assistant job at Duke, and just over two months since 2010 College graduate and interim head coach Michael Blodgett finished his first season at Penn, the Red and Blue have announced their newest coach. On Monday morning, Penn Athletics revealed that Jason Calhoun, who served as the La Salle women’s golf head coach in 2016-17, is taking over the Penn men’s job, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to have Jason join us to lead the Penn men’s golf program,” Assistant Athletic Director Jake Silverman said in the press release. “I want to thank our search committee who devoted their time to help us select the most qualified candidate from a national pool. Jason has extensive experience in the game of golf as a player, collegiate coach and professional which will provide structure and expertise to enable our student-athletes to maximize their potential on and off the golf course. Ultimately, he met all of the criteria that our men’s golf student-athletes were looking for in the next coach and we are excited to have him lead our team.”

Calhoun brings more than two decades of coaching experience at a total of five colleges to University City, with most of his experience coming in the women’s game. However, his one stint as a men’s head coach also happened to come in the Ivy League, as he led the Dartmouth men’s program from 2001 to 2005, including a career-best third-place finish at the Ivy League Championships in 2002.

His most recent task may have been his most difficult one, as Calhoun was tasked with compiling the first-ever La Salle women’s team and leading that squad in its inaugural season. Hired in January 2016, Calhoun recruited a team of almost exclusively freshmen for its debut season in 2016-17, where the inexperienced Explorers took a frustrating last-place finish at the 2017 MAAC Championships.

In addition to his coaching experience, Calhoun — the husband of Penn athletic director, M. Grace Calhoun — also has seen thorough success as a player, having been a two-time All-NEC selection during his playing career at Saint Francis and owning Class A PGA Golf Professional status since 2004.

“We are so excited to have Jason leading the men's golf program and are confident that his high level of passion, energy and enthusiasm will continue to enhance the experience for our student-athletes, alumni, and friends of the program,” men’s golf sports board co-chairs David Posnick Mark Junewicz told Penn Athletics. “Jason was the clear standout of the candidates and we are thrilled to have someone with his experience and capabilities as the new coach.”

Calhoun will be taking over a program that made strides in Blodgett’s lone season as the interim coach, finishing fifth in the Ivy League after taking seventh place in Heintz’s final season.

With only two seniors on a ten-man roster graduating — and with the team’s top four scorers from the Ivy League Championships all returning — expectations will be high for the program to contend for its first Ivy League title since 2015.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as we receive further information and comment. Last updated at 1:37 P.M. on Monday, June 26.