Academics Graduate students just took a big step towards legitimizing their labor union







Photo: Carson Kahoe / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Penn’s graduate student workers took the next step in their movement for a labor union on Tuesday: by filing a petition with the Philadelphia’s National Labor Relations Board to hold a formal union recognition election.

A group of over 1,000 graduate students, who call themselves GET-UP, an acronym for Graduate Employees Together — University of Pennsylvania, have been working toward setting up a labor union since the group made their movement public in March.

Since then, the group has collected official authorization cards from graduate student workers from seven schools in favor of their proposed labor union that would protect the interests of Ph.D. student teaching assistants and research assistants.

Their underlying goal is to be part of the negotiations about their salaries and benefits, as many believe they have no leverage against the University should issues arise.

Central to this movement has been the question of whether graduate students are primarily employees or students.

“We want a union because we want to be recognized as a body of workers that does valuable labor for the University of Pennsylvania,” first-year doctoral student in cell and molecular biology Olivia Harding said in a statement. “We deserve a voice at the table with our employer so that we can all have a say in our working conditions."

A cohort of Penn graduate students previously tried to form a union in 2003, but were blocked by turnovers from government personnel and University backlash.

The movement was re-energized after the federal NLRB ruled that Columbia University graduate students could unionize in the summer of 2016.

Moving forward, the group is looking to get a majority of the Penn students in the union's proposed bargaining unit of the group to vote in favor of its establishment.

This bargaining unit consists of the Penn students working as student teaching assistants and research assistants at the University.

The American Federation of Teachers, a union of 1.6 million professionals, is working with GET-UP to establish this union.

"They teach the classes and undertake the research that make the University of Pennsylvania run, and their vision of a university workplace rooted in both democracy and excellence is one shared by their academic peers across the country,” AFT President Randi Weingarten said in a press release.

"Together, the Penn grad workers will win the right to negotiate as partners with the administration to build an even better university."