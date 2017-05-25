The Harvard Crimson was just hacked







Screenshot

The Harvard Crimson, Harvard University’s student newspaper, was breached by an unauthorized user, according to Derek Choi, the Crimson’s president.

“Earlier today, The Harvard Crimson’s website was altered by an unauthorized user,” Choi wrote in an emailed statement to The Daily Pennsylvanian. “We are currently working to repair the breach. We regret any inconvenience to our users and look forward to the rest of Commencement.”

On Thursday morning, the site’s homepage was plastered with articles that seemed to target Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, who dropped out of Harvard 12 years ago, is slated to speak as the University’s commencement today.

Joke headlines on the Crimson’s site included “FLYBY: 10 Websites that Merk Zuckerbook Stole From the Water Sports Boys” and “Mark Zoinkerberg at it again.”

The website was momentarily restored to its previous condition before redirecting to an error page from around 2:15 p.m. on.

This is a developing article and was last updated at 2:20 p.m. Check back for updates.