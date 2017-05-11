Basketball Ivy League Basketball Tournament returning to Palestra in 2018 First-ever tournament was hosted by Penn in 2017







For the second straight year, the Ivy League Basketball Tournament is coming to Penn's home court. Photo: Zach Sheldon / The Daily Pennsylvanian

The Ivy League Basketball Tournament will return to the Palestra in 2018 for its second year.

Like last season, the top four teams on the men's and women's sides will compete on Penn's campus for the conference's automatic NCAA Tournament bid. In 2017, the Princeton men and Penn women earned the bids.

“The Inaugural Ivy League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments were an unequivocal success,” said Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris. “We featured the tremendous talent of our basketball student-athletes in an electric atmosphere, and we look forward to an even better event in 2018.”

There was some controversy regarding the concern that playing the tournament at the Palestra, while an arguably deserved nod to the building's history and capacity, would give Penn home-court advantage, especially if the tournament were to be held there every year. The league apparently felt that was a risk it was willing to take for a second straight year, although it is continuing to explore various locations for the 2019 tournament.

The games will be played on March 10 and March 11 on Penn's home court. For the second straight year, the games will be featured on the ESPN family of networks, and ticketing policies to ensure equal access for students of all participating schools will be announced at a later date.