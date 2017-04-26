Seven study breaks on campus to check out if you need a breather this finals period

Finals season is here and let’s face it — you could use a break. Here are some easily accessible places on campus that are offering study breaks.
Zumba Study Break by the Latinx Coalition
When: Friday, April 28, 3:00-4:00 p.m.
Where: Harnwell Rooftop Lounge
Food: N/A
What: Come out and shake it out doing Zumba before finals with the Latinx Coalition. Mental health club Active Minds will also be present to give a presentation about self-care and mental health.
Video Games Study Break by Penn Hillel
When: Wednesday, May 3, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Where: Penn Hillel, 215 S. 39th Street
Food: N/A
What: Join Penn Hillel to play XBOX games, virtual reality devices and more.
Chocolate and Chocolate Labs Study Break
When: Monday, May 1, 8:00-9:00 p.m.
Location: First floor of Penn Hillel
Food: Chocolate
What: Hillel Wellness is bringing together two student favorites this finals season: chocolate and adorable dogs. Two chocolate Labradors, Kinsey and Ohlin, will be present to play with students.
Get snacking Study Break by PAACH, Makuu and La Casa Latina
When: Friday, April 28, 12:00-2:00 p.m.
Location: ARCH Building
Food: Free lunch
What: PAACH, Makuu and La Casa Latina invite students to join them for a free meal, warm company and a stress-free environment.
Perry World House and International Student and Scholar Services Study Break
When: Thursday, April 27, 2:30-4:00 p.m.
Location: Perry World House Global Policy Lab
Food: Free snacks
What: Chat with friends, play some games and enjoy snacks in one of Penn’s newest buildings.
Queer People of Color and Carriage Senior Honor Society Study Break
When: Friday, April 28, 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Location: Kelly Writers House backyard
Food: Federal Donuts, chicken and drinks
What: Relax with QPOC and the Carriage Senior Honor Society before finals and Penn Relays.
Biomedical Engineering Society and Graduate Association of Bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania: Mentoring Study Break
When: Thursday, April 27, 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Location: Raisler Lounge in the Towne Building
Food: Coffee
What: Penn BMES and Penn GABE invite you to enjoy coffee during reading days. The event will also offer paper mandalas — a spiritual symbol in Buddhist and Hindu religions — for students to color.
