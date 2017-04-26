Academics

Seven study breaks on campus to check out if you need a breather this finals period

By Tyler Larkworthy 33 minutes ago
Photo: Joy Lee / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Finals season is here and let’s face it — you could use a break. Here are some easily accessible places on campus that are offering study breaks. 

 Zumba Study Break by the Latinx Coalition

When: Friday, April 28, 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Where: Harnwell Rooftop Lounge

Food: N/A

What: Come out and shake it out doing Zumba before finals with the Latinx Coalition. Mental health club Active Minds will also be present to give a presentation about self-care and mental health.

Video Games Study Break by Penn Hillel 

When: Wednesday, May 3, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Where: Penn Hillel, 215 S. 39th Street

Food: N/A

What: Join Penn Hillel to play XBOX games, virtual reality devices and more.

Chocolate and Chocolate Labs Study Break

When: Monday, May 1, 8:00-9:00 p.m.

Location: First floor of Penn Hillel 

Food: Chocolate

What: Hillel Wellness is bringing together two student favorites this finals season: chocolate and adorable dogs. Two chocolate Labradors, Kinsey and Ohlin, will be present to play with students. 

Get snacking Study Break by PAACH, Makuu and La Casa Latina

When: Friday, April 28, 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Location: ARCH Building

Food: Free lunch

What: PAACH, Makuu and La Casa Latina invite students to join them for a free meal, warm company and a stress-free environment.

Perry World House and International Student and Scholar Services Study Break

When: Thursday, April 27, 2:30-4:00 p.m.

Location: Perry World House Global Policy Lab

Food: Free snacks

What: Chat with friends, play some games and enjoy snacks in one of Penn’s newest buildings.

Queer People of Color and Carriage Senior Honor Society Study Break

When: Friday, April 28, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Location: Kelly Writers House backyard

Food: Federal Donuts, chicken and drinks

What: Relax with QPOC and the Carriage Senior Honor Society before finals and Penn Relays. 

Biomedical Engineering Society and Graduate Association of Bioengineering at the University of Pennsylvania: Mentoring Study Break

When: Thursday, April 27, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Location: Raisler Lounge in the Towne Building

Food: Coffee

What: Penn BMES and Penn GABE invite you to enjoy coffee during reading days. The event will also offer paper mandalas — a spiritual symbol in Buddhist and Hindu religions — for students to color. 

