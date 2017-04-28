Here's how to navigate Philadelphia this weekend Here's how the Penn Relays and NFL Draft are affecting SEPTA service this weekend







Photo: Morgan Rees / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Students looking to head downtown by public transport over reading days may be surprised by changes in their commute.

On Tuesday, SEPTA released their proposed plans for service coverage in anticipation of two major events occurring in the city this week: the National Football League Draft, which was held "in a specially constructed Theater" at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art" and the Penn Relays which will be held at Franklin Field.

Both events are happening from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29.

"SEPTA’s Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines are expected to be the easiest ways to get around," reported The Philadelphia Inquirer. "The two lines will run with extra trains on Thursday and Friday and on a 24-hour schedule Friday and Saturday."

Commuters looking to travel outside Philadelphia will also experience minor changes in service.

SEPTA will keep a regular schedule for its regional rail, but add cars on off-peak trains. Ticket offices will also see extended hours of operation, the Inquirer reported.

In general, "all modes of transportation will operate on regular schedules on each day with added features," reported The Philly Voice.

This is with the exception of certain bus routes which will operate on temporary detours, according to the Inquirer.

"The Route 7, 32, 38, 43, and 48 buses will be detoured through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area during the setup for the draft, through the event itself, and during breakdown," the newspaper explained. "Detours on the 27, 38, and 43 buses have already gone into effect and will continue through Monday."