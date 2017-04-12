In preparation for the NFL draft, the Rocky steps are now closed







As exciting as it may be that the NFL draft will take place in Philadelphia from April 27 to 29, it doesn’t come without a price — namely, limited access to the Rocky Steps and road closures.

According to Philadelphia Magazine, the iconic steps leading to the Philadelphia Museum of Art are now closed off due to construction of the outdoor theater for the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft. Next week, Philly will begin closing roads to prepare for the approximately 200,000 people expected to attend the draft.

Some roads will remain closed as late as May 8.

Philly.com reported that there will be a free festival on part of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the days of the draft that will include attractions like the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a 100-yeard zip line and virtual reality exhibits.

In a separate article, Philly.com reported that tourists are “disappointed” by their inability to run up the famous Rocky steps. In an interview with Mari Schaefer, Englishman Shaun Kelliher said that he and his family “specifically stopped [in Philly] for a day to do the Rocky steps.”