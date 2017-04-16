Sotheby's CEO and Chinese Consulate General were among panelists at the Penn Wharton China Summit







Photo: Kasra Koushan / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Back for its second year, the Penn Wharton China Summit brought leaders in technology, media, commercial real estate and fashion to Penn’s campus this weekend.

The theme “The World to China: Challenges in Supply-Side Reform, China to the World: Integration in Globalization Strategy” guided the conference, which was held Friday through Sunday at various locations across campus.

More than 1,500 people attended the conference, including students from across the country and the globe as well as volunteers and working professionals. The summit consisted of nine panels, opportunities for networking, recruitment sessions, social events and a career fair.

Speakers at the panels included Chinese real estate developer and Chair of SOHO China Pan Shiyi, fashion icon Chen Man, Sotheby’s CEO Tad Smith and the Chinese Consulate General in New York Qiyue Zhang.

Yijing Liu, the internal director of the summit and a College and Wharton sophomore, said she was “most excited about the guest speakers’ speeches at panels because each of our speakers is a well-renowned expert at his or her field.”

At last year’s summit, panel speakers included the Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai and the founder of Xiaomi Inc., Jun Lei.

Man Su, a graduate student at the Teachers College of Columbia University, volunteered as a translator for the conference. Most of the panels were in Chinese, but headsets were available for English translation.

“During the panels, all of the professionals from the different fields were talking about cultural exchanges and being part of communities,” Su said. “You truly are a participating member in a community when you experience the culture by visiting its museums and galleries,” she added.

Tinman Fung, a freshman at Penn State who is originally from Shenzhen, China, heard about the conference through the Chinese Student Association at his school. He knew about ten other Penn State students who came to the summit and said he was excited to explore Penn’s campus.

“I’ve attended all of the panels so far and I’ve been surprised by the spirit of the speakers here,” he said.

Fung said he was inspired by the ambition of the entrepreneurs on the panels who have attitudes of, “sticking with what you want to do until you get there.” He added that he hoped the summit would promote greater dialogue between the business communities in China and the U.S.