BREAKING: Task force formed after OZ email incident recommends new requirements for off-campus groups







Penn released recommendations from its Task Force on a Safe and Responsible Community on Wednesday, following over two months of deliberation on how to combat sexual harassment and violence, substance abuse and other student conduct code violations.

One major recommendation involves the creation of a new category for off-campus organizations — which were a specific focus of the task force — called “Identified Off-Campus Groups.”

Off-campus groups came under fire last fall when sexually suggestive emails sent by OZ, an off-campus organization, were made public. The incident sparked concern about sexism on campus and prompted the formation of the task force.

If Penn adopts the recommendations, groups designated as “Identified Off-Campus Groups” would have to provide Penn with members lists, leader contacts and addresses.

They would be held to the same behavioral standards as on-campus groups — including being subject to alcohol and hazing policies. And they would be eligible for the same kinds of educational programming that on-campus groups like Greek organizations require of their members.

According to the recommendations, Penn will also consider creating a process by which Identified Off-Campus Groups must register to host events in off-campus locations.

It was not immediately clear whether groups can voluntarily designate themselves as "Identified Off-Campus Groups," or whether Penn would proactively register groups.

A spokesperson for the Division of the Vice Provost for University Life, which oversees Greek life, did not respond to an email and phone call requesting clarification on Wednesday.

At the University Council meeting on Wednesday, Vice President for Public Safety and Superintendent of Penn Police Maureen Rush responded to student questions on recommendations for the task force, but did not provide specific details on how they would be implemented. Rush said that the University is still working towards figuring out how they will be executed.

“These are recommendations that now will be worked on for all the procedures that will be put in place,” Rush said. “We will be doing this collaboratively with student groups, VPUL.”

Rush added that she is very open to involving the student body in further discussions on how the recommendations on the task force will be implemented.

“We’ve had some wonderful discussions with all types of student groups. It’s important for us to have them be part of forming how these policies would work,” Rush said.

Though the new designation for off-campus organizations marks a shift in Penn’s policy towards tighter surveillance of off-campus groups, the recommendations do not take the extremely harsh stance that some campuses, like Harvard, have taken towards unofficial student groups.

Last May, Harvard announced that it would bar members of single-gender organizations — including its controversial final clubs — from holding leadership positions in campus-sponsored groups or getting the dean’s endorsement for scholarships.

Penn’s task force was chaired by Vice Provost for University Life Valarie Swain-Cade McCoullum, Vice President for Public Safety Maureen Rush and Vice Provost for Education Beth Winkelstein. It also included three faculty members, three administrative staff members, and three students.

Aside from the new designation for off-campus organizations, the Task Force made a number of other recommendations, including:

Update Penn’s alcohol and anti-hazing policies to ensure students know they are being held accountable for their actions, regardless of location or group affiliation

Work with student leaders to develop an educational campaign to “reinforce community standards and expectations of behavioral responsibility.”

Explore the creation of a “sophomore experience program” to encourage freshman and sophomores to take advantage of on-campus resources and prepare them for potentially living off-campus as upperclassmen

Work more closely with landlords so that student tenants and their parents are aware of rules and consequences for lease violations

Appoint a chief diversity officer so that there is a single point person for bias and diversity incidents

Promote current peer mediation and conflict resolution platforms so that disagreements among students do not escalate to policy violations

This article was last updated on April 19 at 4:50 p.m. Check back for updates.