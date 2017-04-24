Did you know Eastern Pennsylvania had an earthquake yesterday?







Yesterday at 4:49 p.m., Pennsylvania experienced a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

The epicenter of the earthquake was along Route 741 just north of New Danville, in the Lancaster area, which is about an hour and 30 minute drive from Philadelphia, WGAL reported.

A spokesperson from the United States Geological Survey told NBC10 that the vibration from the earthquake was felt from Manheim to Pequea, a distance of about 24 miles.

There were no damages or injuries reported from the earthquake, although there were more than five hundred 911 calls 30 minutes after the quake. The USGS spokesperson likened the earthquake to “the equivalent of a passing truck.”

Many of the callers, per Lancaster Online, reported hearing a large boom and compared it to a gas-line explosion in 2011. Some residents were reportedly even worried that North Korea had bombed the United States.

The last earthquake to hit Lancaster County area was a 1.6 magnitude earthquake in January 2014, per NBC10.