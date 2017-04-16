Weather Weather Columnist: Showers threaten Fling plans on Thursday and Friday, but weather clear by Saturday







Photo: Freda Zhao / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Students at Penn spend a year looking forward to Spring Fling, but weather forecasts suggest that the weekend may not go as hoped.

In the past weeks, students have slipped into summer wear as temperatures in Philadelphia skyrocketed, with a high of 86 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.

However, forecasts suggest more dreary weather towards the end of this week. The latest data shows clouds and a few showers moving into the area on Thursday evening into Friday with highs of 67 degrees and 64 degrees. After the rain moves out on Friday morning, sunshine takes over for the remainder of the weekend.

Saturday will be the best of the three days with an expected high of 65 degrees with sun throughout the day. If you have finals the following week and still want to go out, Saturday should be your day of choice.

Thursday: Cloudy with p.m. Showers, 67 degrees

Friday: a.m. Showers with p.m. Clearing, 64 degrees

Saturday: Sunny, 65 degrees

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 64 degrees

ELYAS TECLE is a weather columnist for the DP and a College sophomore from Philadelphia studying International Relations. He is interested in meteorology, and founded a social media organization dedicated to weather forecasting called Delaware Valley Weather.