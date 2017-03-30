Michelle Xu and Jay Shah will lead the Undergraduate Assembly next year







Photo: Joy Lee / The Daily Pennsylvanian

College junior Michelle Xu won a decisive victory over College junior Justin Hopkins for the position of 2017-2018 Undergraduate Assembly President. The race for UA Vice President, however, was tight, ultimately ending in favor of College sophomore Jay Shah over College sophomore Calvary Rogers.

Xu received 1645 votes over Hopkins’ 1115, a 530-vote margin of victory, while Shah only received 37 more votes than Rogers in a 1262-1225 vote. Rogers received the most votes for UA College Representatives, however, with 710 votes. Hopkins will also receive a position as a College rep with 592 votes.

The Senior and Junior Class Board Presidents are College junior Makayla Reynolds and College and Engineering sophomore Aren Raisinghani, both of whom ran unopposed. The race for Sophomore Class Board President was a landslide in favor of Engineering and Wharton freshman Karim Elsewedy, who won by 612 votes—more votes than the 572 his opponents received combined.

While most of the candidates for Senior and Junior Class Board ran unopposed, College junior Sola Park won the Senior Executive Vice-President position by only 16 votes, and College junior Noah Falk won the position of Senior Vice-President of External Affairs in a 365-148 vote. In the race for Junior Vice President of External Affairs, College sophomore Candida Alfaro won in a 322-242 vote.

College freshmen Vanessa Wanyandeh and Shane Goldstein won the positions of Sophomore College Chairs again over College freshmen Daniella Wirtschafter and Noel Zheng, and Nursing freshman Anita Itaman won over opponent Davis Tse.

The race for UA Nursing representative was extremely close, with Nursing freshman George Yang winning over opponent Anita Itaman, another freshmen in Nursing, by a mere 2 votes. The UA Wharton representatives include: College and Wharton freshman Maria Curry, College and Wharton junior Julianne Goodman, Wharton junior Samantha Shea, and Wharton sophomore Nile Nwogu.

The newly elected UA Engineering representatives are College and Engineering sophomore Aren Raisinghani, Engineering and Wharton junior Kanishka Rao, Engineering junior Kyle O’Neil, and Engineering sophomore Delaney Kaufman.

The UA College representatives include Rogers and Hopkins; College freshmen Natasha Menon, Jason Kim, Elena Hoffman, Brian Goldstein, Max Grove, Noah Kest, Arjun Swaminathan, Jordan Andrews and Simon Miller; College sophomores Santosh Nori, Samara Wyant, Ariela Stein and Michael Krone; and College juniors Sola Park.