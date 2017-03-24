City Tap House Beer of the Week: St. Feuillien Saison SPONSORED CONTENT







The Beer

Beer Classification: Saison, Belgian-style farmhouse ale

Beer History: traditionally brewed in the winter, to be consumed throughout the summer months. Not so long ago it was close to being an endangered style, but over recent years there’s been a massive revival; especially in the US

Familiar: Boulevard Tank 7, Ommegang Hennepin, Allagash Saison, Saison Dupont

Great With: Maybe one of the best food styles available. Pair with Grapefruit Avocado Salad or Blue Crab Mac n Cheese

Fun Fact: At City Tap we have a saying...Keep Calm & Saison

Grant Proctor

Senior in Kappa Sig, Swim Team, Studying PPE

“The St. Feuillien Saison came to me as a flavorful Monday-afternoon surprise. I likened the drinking experience to an afternoon on the beach in San Diego. After a cold, cloudy, overcast morning of June Gloom, the sun has come out in an act of warming recompense. Sitting comfortably in the sand as I watch people file in and out of the water, there’s only one thing left to do to enjoy the day—reach into the cooler and crack open a cold one. The first sip is exciting, it’s refreshing, it’s remarkably drinkable, it’s a St. Feuillien Saison.”