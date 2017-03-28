Administration President's Engagement and Innovation prize winners want to make coding more accessible and the homeless healthier







Photo: Daniel Xu / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Proposed initiatives to make coding more accessible and the homeless healthier are among this year's President's Engagement and Innovation Prize winners.

The prizes provide Penn seniors $100,000 in addition to faculty support to help launch their proposed post-graduation projects.

Three projects, seven students in total, won the Engagement prize: College senior Alexa Salas, College senior Camilo Toro and Nursing senior Yaneli Arizmendi won for their project Lanzando Líderes; Nursing seniors Marcus Henderson andIan McCurry won for Homeless Health and Nursing; and College seniors Antoinette Zoumanigui and Selamawit Bekele won for Project Y.V.E.T.A.

College and Wharton senior William Fry won the Innovation prize for his project SolutionLoft.

Through their project Lanzando Lideres, Salas, Toro and Arizmendi plan to establish an after-school program in South Philadelphia for Latino high school students. They, and their faculty mentor Dean of Nursing Toni Villarruel, are looking to develop an "experiential, bilingual, culturally-inclusive curriculum" for specifically Latino immigrant families, but also the community as a whole, according to the press release.

Henderson and McCurry also plan to stay in Philly and work with the Bethesda Project, a nonprofit focused on assisting the homeless. With help from their mentor Terri Lipan, the assistant dean for community engagement and professor of nutrition in the Nursing school, Henderson and McCurry plan to integrate healthcare case management into Bethesda's programs.

Through Project Y.V.E.T.A.—Youth for Vocational Education and Training in Agriculture—Zoumanigui and Selamawit plan to establish a school to "empower the marginalized youth of Senegal called Talibés," according to the press release. They, their faculty mentor Associate Professor of History Cheikh Babou and the Senegalese Ministry of Agriculture are seeking to provide these children with basic numeracy and literacy, but also with specialized training in agriculture and agri-entrepeneurship.

Fry founded SolutionLoft, a company focused on making code more accessible especially to those with little technical skills or low socioeconomic status. The press release said that he has designed a "proprietary code engine that enables code to be re-used" with help from his mentor Jeffrey Babin, associate professor of practice in mechanical engineering and applied mechanics,

President Amy Gutmann said that this year marked the greatest number of applicants in the history of the prizes, with 80 seniors who applied as part of 46 projects. According to Gutmann, there is a selection committee for each prize comprised of alumni, faculty, and previous winners. They provide her with a list of semifinalists, and she ultimately chose the winners.

“They are all projects with potential impact on one or more communities by students who have prepared well to carry these out,” Gutmann said. “They have ambitious, but realistic plans for doing it.”

Gutmann acknowledged that these programs are new, as this is the Engagement Prize’s third year and Innovation Prize’s second. She said that it has truly “taken off” because of the students’ ability to translate what they have learned into real-world applications.

“It’s the biggest, youngest prize probably for university students in the United States,” Gutmann said. “It has gained a lot of visibility. The previous winners have become like rockstars in both the engagement and innovation worlds.”

She also mentioned that Ohio State University decided to start a similar program last year modeled from Penn. Gutmann discussed how before these prizes, Penn needed something to reflect some of its core values: ambition, boldness, independence, and desire to create an impact in the global community.

“We needed a prize that reflected these values of a Penn education,” Gutmann said. “We didn’t have something and nobody has anything of this magnitude that reflects the value of putting your education into practice.”

Director of the Center for Undergraduate Research and Fellowships Harriet Joseph said that CURF runs the information sessions, handles all of the applications, focuses on the outreach and advertising, and staffs the selection committees. Like Gutmann, she also discussed the uniqueness of these prizes.

"It is a one-of-a-kind program," Joseph said. "It encourages students to take their knowledge and use it."

Craig Carnaroli, the executive vice president and chair of the committee for the President’s Innovation Prize, coordinated the selection committee for the Innovation Prize. He agreed with Gutmann and Joseph that the point of the prize is to put theory into practice.

He acknowledged that many students at Penn are “pre-professionals,” planning on having careers or attending Law or Med School post-graduation. He noted that this prize shows people that there are alternatives to traditional paths.

“The time to take risks in your life is in your twenties because you don’t have the challenges of raising a family or giving up a lucrative career to join a startup,” Carnaroli said. “You have the energy and passion to do it in this stage in your life.”