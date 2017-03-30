Admissions BREAKING: Penn acceptance rate drops to 9.15 percent — lowest in history







Photo: File Photo / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Penn has admitted 3,699 students among 40,413 applicants to the Class of 2021 — a record-low 9.15 percent acceptance rate.

This is a substantial increase in applicants, from 38,918 for the class of 2020, and a substantial drop in acceptance rate from 9.4 percent last year.

Regular Decision applicants can view their admission decisions starting Thursday, March 30, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. The university has already accepted 1,354 candidates in the Early Decision round and plans to enroll 2,445 students total across all four undergraduate schools.

Julia Schorr | The Daily Pennsylvanian

Admitted students come from all fifty states, in addition to Guam, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. The highest number of students in the Class of 2021 hail from Pennsylvania, New York, California, New Jersey, Florida and Texas respectively, with 172 of these admits residing in Philadelphia.

54 percent of the overall class is female, an increase from 52 percent last year.

Meanwhile, the number of international applications rose by 10 percent, and accepted students call 94 countries home.

Fourteen percent of admitted students have a parent or grandparent who attended Penn, and 13 percent will be the first in their families to go to college. 46 percent of the class who are U.S. citizens identified themselves as students of color.

As part of Penn's partnership with over 40 community-based organizations, 225 accepted students participated in one or more of these organizations, including Philadelphia Futures, Steppingstone Scholars and Say Yes to Education.

Admitted students will have until May 1 to respond to Penn's offer of admission.