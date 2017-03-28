Administration Joann Mitchell named Penn's first Chief Diversity Officer







Photo: Julio Sosa / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Joann Mitchell will serve as Penn’s first-ever Chief Diversity Officer, President Amy Gutmann announced last Wednesday.

Gutmann said that this role will expand “Joann’s campus-wide leadership role in making Penn a preeminent leader in diversity and inclusion,” according to the University of Pennsylvania Almanac.

The Almanac reported that Mitchell has helped to “recruit, retain and mentor an ever more eminent and diverse faculty“ through Penn’s 2011 Action Plan for Faculty Diversity and Excellence. She has also helped to gather support for numerous diversity enterprises as administrative liaison to the Trustees’ Ad Hoc Committee on Diversity.

Among her other roles on campus, Mitchell oversees the Office of the Sexual Violence Investigative Officer, ensures that the University complies with Title IX guidelines and manages the Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Programs and the African-American Resource Center, according to the Almanac.

Spokesperson for the University Steve MacCarthy said Mitchell is the first person to hold the position of Chief Diversity Officer.