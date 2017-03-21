Academics Adam Grant named commencement speaker for Utah State University







Photo: Lulu Wang / The Daily Pennsylvanian

Wharton professor Adam Grant has been chosen to speak at Utah State University's undergraduate commencement ceremony this May, according to the Herald Journal.

The ceremony will take place on May 6, where Grant will be joined by former U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart, humanitarian Don Wang and former member of the Utah House of Representatives Beverly Jean Larson White. Grant, Stewart, Wang and White will receive an honorary degrees from the university.

Regarding the decision to give Grant and the others honorary degrees, Utah State University President Noelle Cockett wrote in a statement that all "of these individuals have contributed in a number of ways and in a number of fields, but all of them deserve honor for their passion and determination to serve others."

Grant, who is the youngest-tenured professor at the Wharton School, has been recognized as Wharton's highest-rated professor for the past five years.

He is well-known for having written the New York Times bestselling books "Originals" and "Give and Take." "Originals" explores how individuals can avoid groupthink and "Give and Take" demonstrates the value of helping others.

Grant is also an advocate for education reform. In particular, he wrote an editorial piece for the New York Times last September advocating for colleges to abandon the use of forced grading curves. He wrote that grading curves "create an atmosphere that’s toxic by pitting students against one another."