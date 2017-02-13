Here are 8 perfect date-night shows for Valentine's day







No plans? No problem.

For anyone who's procrastinated on finding plans for the week of Valentine's Day, here are some shows and performances around the Philly area to check out:

Rossini's Tancredi

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St.

Feb. 10, 12, 15, 17 & 19

Price: Tickets range from $19-$179

Opera Philadelphia presents a modernized version of Rossini's opera "Tancredi" about two seemingly-star-crossed lovers in post-World War I Europe. In it, the exiled soldier Tancredi struggles to save his lover Amenaide from execution. Both evening and matinee performances are available.

Valentine's Day concert at the Philadelphia Orchestra

Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad St.

Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m.

Price: Tickets range from $36-$96

Conductor Cristian Măcelaru leads the Philaldelphia Orchestra in a collection of music that "whispers and sighs, sings and soars, and, above all, exalts the magic of love," as the program puts it.

My Favorite Valentine - Love & Presidents Edition

L'Etage, 624 S. 6th St.

Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

Price: Tickets are $10

A live show performed like an old-timey radio program, this Valentine's Day-themed show from Liberty City Radio Theatre performs vintage love stories like Lucille Ball's "My Favorite Husband" and the superhero exploits of "The Fantastic Fore-Fathers."

Balet Folclorico de Bahia

Merriam Theatre, 250 S. Broad St.

Feb. 17, 8 p.m.

Price: Tickets range from $29-69

In what the Boston Globe called "the Bahian 'Riverdance'," the only professional folk dance company in Brazil presents a vibrant, colorful dance performance based on traditional Brazilian dances from the region of Bahia, including capoeira and samba.

Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House

The Players Club of Swarthmore, 614 Fairview Ave.

Feb. 10 - 25, Thursday-Sunday

Price: Tickets are $15

The PCS Theater's production of "A Doll's House" may be the odd man out on this list, as it's in Swarthmore and centers on a marriage that's falling apart. If you find the heteronormative narrative of Valentine's Day stifling, check out this play about Nora Helmer, who realizes her husband treats her like a doll in a metaphorical dollhouse.

Symphony Sundays with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Rothman Ice Rink, 1 S. 15th St.

Feb. 19 & 26, 12 to 2 p.m.

Price: $5 for admission, $10 for skate rental

The orchestra and ice skating are two classic date ideas: combine them for a fun yet sophisticated outing skating to music recorded by the Philadelphia Orchestra. No previous experience required, just $5 for admission and $10 for a skate rental.

"Born This Way" with SP2

The Slought Foundation, 4017 Walnut St.

Feb. 20 6-8 p.m.

Price: Free

Part of the School of Social Policy and Practice's "Screening Social Justice" film series, the documentary "Born This Way" centers on four young Cameroonians who find an underground LGBT community, and on the efforts of activists to change a strongly homophobic mainstream culture.

Jean Giradoux's The Enchanted

Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St.

Feb. 7 - March 5, Wednesday-Sunday

Price: Tickets range from $22-$25

A supernatural-comedy-murder mystery-romance by Jean Giradoux, "The Enchanted" centers on the schoolteacher Isabel, caught in a love triangle between the alluring ghost of a man who may have murdered his unfaithful wife and a prosaic government bureaucrat.